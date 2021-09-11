Registration of Russian Vaccines in EU Hampered by Lack of Professional Dialogue - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russian vaccines would already have been registered in the European Union if Moscow's Western partners conducted the dialogue professionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"If the dialogue were conducted professionally, I am convinced we would have achieved results long ago ... When talking to our partners, I feel that they would have also preferred a positive outcome as soon as possible," Lavrov said at a Russian journalism forum.

He noted that some European countries that wanted to use Russian COVID-19 vaccines had already authorized them on the national level, and added that "the door is open for everyone else.

"

At the same time, Lavrov said that there is no shortage of constructive ideas on Russia's part and dismissed claims that Moscow was trying to "start vaccine wars."

As yet, not a single one of five homegrown Russian vaccines against COVID-19 has been recognized by the European drug regulator.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the first registered COVID-19 vaccine in the world, has been under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) since March 4. Earlier on Friday, the EMA announced it was ready to carry out new inspections related to the drug in Russia in coordination with the developer.