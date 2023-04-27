UrduPoint.com

Regular Rotation Of IAEA Specialists Takes Place At Zaporizhzhia Power Plant On Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 08:04 PM

A regular rotation of specialists of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has taken place at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in line with the schedule, the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Thursday.

The IAEA mission was stationed at ZNPP in September. Since then, six rotations of the agency's specialists had taken place, the last of which was conducted on March 29.

"Regular (monthly) rotation of the IAEA specialists at the ZNPP took place today strictly in accordance with the schedule," Ulyanov stated on social media.

In turn, leader of Zaporizhzhia region's pro-Russian organization We Are Together With Russia, Vladimir Rogov, confirmed that a regular rotation took place as planned.

"One group of experts has departed, and another one has crossed the front line and is already on its way to the power plant. Everything went quietly, normally and with no accidents," Rogov said.

Earlier in the day, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi expressed hope that a safety zone around ZNPP will be created before the end of this year.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi first visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.

On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.

