Regulations Must Be Put in Place to Avoid Abuses in Artificial Intelligence - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Regulations and standards must be put in place to avoid potential abuses in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"As artificial intelligence develops, it needs to be monitored carefully," Haq said during a press briefing. "The right regulations and standards need to be put in place so that this type of technology is not open to abuse."

Haq said the people who are involved in developing AI should give the United Nations and member states' governments "space" to work on this matter.

Various governments are trying to catch up with AI developments in order to possibly regulate the field.

At the end of April, the European Union said it intends to agree on common regulations for the use of so-called generative AI like ChatGPT by the end of 2023.

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November, acquiring a million users in less than a week. microsoft announced in January that it would invest billions of Dollars in OpenAI and introduced in March a new multimodal AI model - GPT-4 - capable of recognizing text and images as well as solving complex problems with great accuracy.