Regulations Set By Montreux Convention To Remain Unaffected By Istanbul Canal - Diplomat

Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Regulations Set by Montreux Convention to Remain Unaffected by Istanbul Canal - Diplomat

The construction of the Istanbul Canal project between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara will not affect the international regulations of the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, which allows all civilian ships free passage through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, Aleksei Erkhov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, told Sputnik on Friday

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the convention would not apply to the new canal that Turkey is planning to lay as an alternative to the Bosporus strait.

"The tender on digging the Istanbul canal has not been officially announced, and the project's technical specifications are unknown. It is hard to make any sort of comments on the matter without this. But, at the same time, we must not succumb to various speculation. You have to understand, there is the Montreux Convention.

It is a 1936 international document," he said.

The convention regulates the passage through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, and sets limits on tonnage of military ships belonging to Black Sea and non-Black Sea states, and their periods of stay in Black Sea waters, according to the ambassador.

"And it is very important. Existence or non-existence of an additional waterway does not change the international legal regime set by the convention. At the same time, we must understand that implementation of such a massive project, if and when it comes to that, will require considerable fiancing and time," the diplomat added.

President Erdogan began talking about laying a new canal back in 2011, during his tenure as prime minister. If it comes to pass, the canal will become the most ambitious infrastructure project in Turkey's history.

