Regulator Bans RT DE In Germany, Broadcaster To Appeal Ban In Court

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) German media regulator MABB officially banned the broadcasting of the RT DE in Germany, stating that the broadcast organizers did not have the necessary permission.

"On February 1, 2022, the commission for registration and supervision of media regulators officially protested and banned the organization and broadcasting of the RT DE program in Germany, because there is no necessary permission for this under media law," the regulator said.

The organization and broadcasting of RT DE via live broadcasts on the internet, through mobile applications or smart tv applications, as well as via satellites, should therefore be stopped, the regulator said added.

RT DE Productions will appeal the ban in court, Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor-in-chief, said.

"Today, German regulator MABB issued a ruling that production company RT DE Productions must stop broadcasting on the Eutelsat satellite, Smart TV, RT website and app, and the Odysee platform. ... RT DE Productions will appeal in court the decision taken by the German regulator MABB," Belkina said.

RT DE will continue broadcasting from Moscow, she said. Belkina also called the regulator's decision absurd, since RT DE Productions does not broadcast in principle, but produces several programs for the RT DE channel, which has broadcasting rights in Germany and other 32 European countries.

