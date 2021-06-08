Regulator in Germany Says No Date Established for Launch of Nord Stream 2 Yet

The date for issuing permits for gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 cannot yet be determined as it is necessary to carry out preparatory work and numerous tests, the Energy Ministry of German state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The date for issuing permits for gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 cannot yet be determined as it is necessary to carry out preparatory work and numerous tests, the Energy Ministry of German state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern told Sputnik.

"The date for [issuing] these permits cannot yet be determined, as the actual connection must first be established, as well as numerous tests and preparatory work should be carried out," the ministry said.