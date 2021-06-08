Regulator In Germany Says No Date Established For Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Yet
Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:50 PM
The date for issuing permits for gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 cannot yet be determined as it is necessary to carry out preparatory work and numerous tests, the Energy Ministry of German state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern told Sputnik
"The date for [issuing] these permits cannot yet be determined, as the actual connection must first be established, as well as numerous tests and preparatory work should be carried out," the ministry said.