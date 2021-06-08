UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regulator In Germany Says No Date Established For Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Yet

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Regulator in Germany Says No Date Established for Launch of Nord Stream 2 Yet

The date for issuing permits for gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 cannot yet be determined as it is necessary to carry out preparatory work and numerous tests, the Energy Ministry of German state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The date for issuing permits for gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 cannot yet be determined as it is necessary to carry out preparatory work and numerous tests, the Energy Ministry of German state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern told Sputnik.

"The date for [issuing] these permits cannot yet be determined, as the actual connection must first be established, as well as numerous tests and preparatory work should be carried out," the ministry said.

Related Topics

German Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment kicks o ..

36 minutes ago

UN Tribunal for Lebanon Hearing on Hariri Murder P ..

45 seconds ago

CM Sindh misleadin public by using same old Sindh ..

46 seconds ago

Father, son killed over old enmity

48 seconds ago

Colonial's Cyber-Defenses Were in Place, But Compr ..

5 minutes ago

Govt committed to resolve people's problems throug ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.