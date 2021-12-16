UrduPoint.com

Regulator Says Decision On Nord Stream 2 Not Expected In First Half Of 2022 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Regulator Says Decision on Nord Stream 2 Not Expected in First Half of 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The German energy regulator has said that the decision on the Nord Stream 2 certification will not be made in the first half of 2022, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg, the regulator said that there will be "no decision" on the certification in the first six months of the next year.

