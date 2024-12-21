Reijnders gifts ailing Milan festive cheer at Verona

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Tijjani Reijnders gave AC Milan something to cheer about over Christmas with the only goal in Friday's 1-0 win at lowly Verona which was marked by more fan protests.

Netherlands midfielder Reijnders lashed in his eighth goal of the season from Milan's first real chance of the game in the 56th minute, crashing home first-time from Youssouf Fofana's neat pass.

"It was very important... luckily we won because it was a difficult match but we got the three points and now we can celebrate Christmas," said Reijnders.

Reijnders' strike moved Milan up a place to seventh on 26 points, five from the Champions League positions and 11 behind leaders Atalanta who host Empoli on Sunday.

That position is not where supporters expected to be this season under Paulo Fonseca and the away end loudly voiced its dissent throughout the first half.

Chants demanding Gerry Cardinale, founder of Milan's owners RedBird Capital Partners, to "sell and go" rang around the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, as did others urging the players to "show some balls".

Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni said on Friday that Redbird are a "committed owner for the long-term" following the announcement of a refinancing of the vendor loan taken out with previous owners Elliott Management when acquiring the club in 2022.

Reijnders has been one of the few consistent bright spots of an otherwise up-and-down season for Milan, whose celebrations for the club's 125th anniversary were ruined by angry fans barracking players and the ownership.

Milan came into Friday's game missing a host of key players, including Christian Pulisic and Alvaro Morata, and lost Rafael Leao to a left hamstring knock in the first half.

Leao was replaced by Theo Hernandez who was once again dropped to the bench despite Fonseca, whose job is reported to be under threat, insisting that the France full-back is not being punished for poor attitude.

"I just spoke to Rafa and I don't think it's anything serious," said Fonseca to DAZN.

"We'll know more tomorrow but it (taking him off) was more a preventative measure because he didn't want to take any risks."

Narrow defeat for Verona leaves Paolo Zanetti's team one point and place above the relegation zone.