Reinclusion Of Russian Banks Would Facilitate Implementation Of Grain Deal-UN Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Reinclusion of Russian banks would facilitate full implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, but the decision is not up to the United Nations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

"It is clear that the reinclusion of Russian banks involved in the trade in fertilizer and food, which are not under sanctions, would facilitate the implementation, but as you well know, that is not a decision that is with the UN's own wheelhouse," Dujarric told reporters.

The UN is trying to push things forward on different tracks, he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if Rosselkhozbank would not be connected to SWIFT, and without progress on other systematic problems of blocking of Russian exports, it would be necessary to find alternatives for the grain deal.

