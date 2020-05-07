Reinsurer Munich Re drops financial target after virus blow

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:48 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :German reinsurance giant Munich Re said Thursday it was dropping a key financial target for 2020, after the first quarter was marked by a billion-euro blow from the coronavirus crisis.

So-called "man-made major losses" more than tripled to 973 million Euros ($1.0 billion) in January-March, Munich Re said, "mostly due to losses stemming from the cancellation or postponement of major events on account of the coronavirus pandemic".

As a reinsurer, Munich Re's job is to cover insurance companies against the risks inherent to their business.

The virus impact contributed to slashing net profit 65 percent year-on-year, to 221 million euros.

Nevertheless, "the high losses due to COVID-19 are manageable for Munich Re," finance director Christoph Jurecka said in a statement.

While it had in March dropped a company-wide goal of 2.8 billion euros of net profit in 2020, the first-quarter result prompted the financial firm to abandon its annual goal of a 2.3-billion-euro profit in its core reinsurance business.

Munich Re also highlighted "considerable uncertainty pertaining to further developments in the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact" that could weigh on business throughout the year.

