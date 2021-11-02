Reinventing steelmaking for a green revolution

In a gleaming new building in the northern Swedish town of Lulea, steelmaker SSAB is using a new manufacturing method that could revolutionize the highly-polluting industry by eliminating nearly all its CO2 emissions

But making the method work at scale poses major challenges and the technique may not be the 'silver bullet' everyone is hoping for. Critics argue it may just push emissions elsewhere.

Finding ways to decarbonise steel, an indispensable component of modern industry, is one of the keys to drastically reducing carbon emissions to meet climate goals.

Among heavy industries, iron and steel production is the number one contributor to CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.

The World Steel Association estimates the industry accounts for about seven to nine percent of man-made emissions worldwide, with an estimated 2.

6 billion tonnes of CO2 emitted in 2020.

In Lulea, the sterile appearance of the new building stands in stark contrast to the nearby soot-covered blast furnace it's meant to replace.

Alight with the signature orange glow of melted metal as liquid iron spews out, the blast furnace is the main method for producing steel today.

"By switching technology from a normal blast furnace where we use coal and emit CO2, we end up with regular water instead," SSAB site manager Monica Quinteiro tells AFP during a visit to the HYBRIT pilot facility.

"We can reduce the CO2 emissions from steelmaking by 90 percent," she adds.

HYBRIT is a collaboration between steelmaker SSAB, state-owned utility Vattenfall and mining company LKAB.