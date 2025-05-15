Reinvigorated political process essential for 'comprehensive' solution for peace in Yemen: Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan has called for reinvigorating the political process in Yemen to lay the foundation for a comprehensive and durable solution that would ensure a peaceful future for the Arab country.

There is no military solution to the Yemen crisis, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, noting that persistent political divisions, economic collapse and environmental degradation are exacting a heavy toll on civilians.

"The international community and the Council must remain engaged and act in earnest to prevent further deterioration and to help chart a path toward a peaceful and more hopeful future for Yemen," he said in a debate on the situation in Yemen.

The crisis in Yemen worsened in 2014 after Houthi rebels (known officially as Ansar-Allah) seized the capital, Sanaa, spawning complex political and military tensions. Since then, the Houthis and Yemeni Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling for control of the country for more than a decade.

As a result, more than 17 million people – half the country’s population – remain dependent on humanitarian assistance and protection.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim said that Pakistan backs a UN-facilitated, Yemeni-owned and Yemeni-led peace process as the only viable path to lasting peace, welcomes the ongoing diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia and Oman, and urges all parties to build-on the December 2023 Roadmap that provides a credible framework for sustainable peace.

"All sides must honour their commitments, exercise maximum restraint, and prioritize diplomacy above all else," he said.

Pakistan, he said, urges all donors to respond swiftly and generously to OCHA’s urgent appeal as Yemen' humanitarian crisis remains dire.

Noting that no recent Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea had taken place, Ambassador Asim said that Pakistan views the recent ceasefire between the Houthis and the United States as a positive development.

"This opportunity must not be squandered or exploited - it should be used to advance an inclusive, intra-Yemeni political process."

Pakistan also strongly condemn the continued detention of UN and humanitarian personnel, a clear violation of international law, and called for their unconditional release.

Underscoring that regional peace and security cannot be separated from the situation in Gaza, the Pakistani envoy said that the ongoing Israeli aggression not only prolongs the suffering of the Palestinian people but also exacerbates the risk of broader regional escalation, as seen in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

"A sustained and immediate ceasefire in Gaza is a humanitarian imperative—and a prerequisite for regional stability," Ambassador Asim told the 15-member Council.

At the outset, Hans Grundberg, the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Yemen, welcomed the announcement on 6 May of a cessation of hostilities between the United States and Ansar Allah.

“A level of de-escalation in the Red Sea and in the wider region is needed to bring Yemen back to the path toward peace,” he added.

Events in recent weeks, however, have also served as stark reminders that Yemen is ensnared in the wider regional tensions, Grundberg pointed out, obviously referring to Yemen's missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport and Israeli retaliatory military airstrikes on the Arab country.

APP/ift