Rejecting Indian Terrorism Charges, Pakistan Draws UN's Attention To Indian Military's Targeting Of Civilians
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Delegates of India and Pakistan engaged in a sharp verbal duel at the United Nations, after Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad denounced the Indian military for targeting civilian areas, including homes and mosques, during its recent aggression against Pakistan.
The exchange took place at the UN Security Council during its debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict on Friday.
Indian Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish reacted to his Pakistani counterpart's tough statement, and while repeating New Delhi's usual allegations said Pakistan has no justification to talk about civilians when it is using terrorism as a policy.
Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem hit back, accusing the Indian envoy of relying on "disinformation, deflection and denial" as she said India is itself involved in acts of terrorism.
"No amount of obfuscation can hide the facts, India brazenly kills and maims civilians in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, carried out blatant aggression against Pakistan targeting civilians and sponsors terrorism and assassinations in my country and across the globe," Ms. Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, told the 15-member Council.
India, she said, had even stooped to a new low of impeding the flow of rivers that serve as a lifeline for the 240 million people of Pakistan.
Ms.Saleem pointed out that Pakistan, together with the international community, had condemned the Pahalgam incident.
"If India had nothing to hide, it should have agreed to credible, impartial and independent investigations into the incident," the Pakistani delegate said.
"On the contrary" she added, "India continues to subject people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to state-sponsored terrorism to suppress their legitimate freedom struggle."
Earlier this month, India also committed blatant aggression against Pakistan, launching unprovoked attacks on innocent civilians, killing 40 including 7 women and 15 children and injuring 121 others, including 10 women and 27 children.
"India certainly has no credibility to lecture others on the protection of civilians," Ms. Saleem told delegates.
Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts and sacrifices, she said, were well-known and acknowledged globally and Islamabad remains steadfast in its commitment to combat this menace.
On the other hand, the Pakistani delegate said, India continues to actively fund and support terror proxies that include the Fitna Al Khawarij (TTP) (Teheek-i- Taliban Pakistan) , BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) and its Majeed Brigade to kill innocent civilians in Pakistan, drawing attention to the recent "savage" attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, that took the lives of innocent school-going children and left dozens injured.
"If India is genuinely committed to peace and security and good neighbourliness, it should end its state-sponsored terrorism, cease its oppression of Kashmiris, comply with its obligations under international law, UN Charter and bilateral treaties, and engage in meaningful dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," Ms. Saleem added.
