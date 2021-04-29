UrduPoint.com
Rejection Of Minsk Agreements Becoming Kiev's Official Position - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:04 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry states that the rejection of the Minsk agreements is already becoming the official position of Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry states that the rejection of the Minsk agreements is already becoming the official position of Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Commenting on the statements of the Ukrainian leadership about changing the format of the Minsk agreements, expanding this format, she drew attention to the fact that "in fact, there is nothing new in these statements."

However, in this case, the statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "In this case, we are talking about the official position of Ukraine," Zakharova said.

"If such an approach dominates the negotiation process, which, in general, is already blocked by Kiev's stubborn sabotage of the implementation of the Minsk agreements in the form in which they were signed, then there is no need to count on progress in resolving the conflict in Donbas," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that "we are convinced that there is still a chance of getting out of the current alarming situation."

The Russian side believes that "it is important not to aggravate it [the situation], which is what Kiev is doing, but to take up the honest and conscientious implementation" of the Minsk agreements, obligations, including on a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk.

