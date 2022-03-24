UrduPoint.com

Rejection Of Russian Resources Will Unbalance Global Energy System - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Rejection of resources from Russia will unbalance the global energy system, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday, adding that recent events are dangerous for the whole world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Rejection of resources from Russia will unbalance the global energy system, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday, adding that recent events are dangerous for the whole world.

"The current situation has a negative impact on the energy markets and it is the fault of the United States. And experts understand this very well and understand that the rejection of Russian energy carriers will unbalance the global energy system and harm the initiators of restrictions and consumers. It was not Russia that initiated the confrontation in the energy sector," Zakharova told a briefing.

