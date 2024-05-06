Open Menu

Rejuvenated Liverpool Dent Tottenham's Champions League Dreams

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League dreams

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Tottenham was a "mirror of their season" as they held off a late wobble to further dent Spurs' hopes of a top-four Premier League finish on Sunday.

The Reds had won just one of their previous five league games to realistically end their shot at the title but were back in the groove as they raced into a 4-0 lead.

Mohamed Salah was restored to the starting line-up after his public spat with Klopp last weekend and opened the floodgates before Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott were also on target.

Richarlison and Son Heung-min replied late on for Tottenham, but the damage to their chances of Champions League football next season was already done.

Klopp's men are guaranteed to finish no lower than third and closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points with two games remaining.

"It's a little bit of a mirror of the season. Really, really, really good until we were really rubbish and then, we were okay again," said Klopp, who was taking charge of his penultimate game at Anfield.

"The moment you let them play, immediately, you see what they can do. If you don't let them play, then you can hurt them."

Spurs have now lost four consecutive games to leave Ange Postecoglou's men still seven points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa with just nine left to play for.

Tottenham realistically need to win all of their three remaining games, including at home to title-chasing Manchester City, to have any hope of reeling in Villa.

But on this form they may even struggle to see off Burnley and Sheffield United as Spurs have collapsed after a highly promising start to Postecoglou's reign.

The Australian admitted after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday that his message was not getting through to his players and there was no reaction from the visitors until it was too late.`

"Obviously a hugely disappointing outcome for us," said Postecoglou.

"At 4-0 you've got a mountain to climb but when we play like ourselves we always finish strong because we put pressure on the opposition."

Related Topics

Football Liverpool Sheffield Lead Cody May Sunday All From Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

6 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

8 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

8 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

17 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 day ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 day ago

More Stories From World