Open Menu

Reko Diq Mining Company Signs MoU With 'THF'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with 'THF'

Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation here on Tuesday signed a MoU with The Hunar Foundation (THF) signaling the start of RDMCs first CSR initiative in vocational training and capacity building for local youth in Chagai, its district of operation

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation here on Tuesday signed a MoU with The Hunar Foundation (THF) signaling the start of RDMCs first CSR initiative in vocational training and capacity building for local youth in Chagai, its district of operation.

RDMC operates in Pakistan under a Joint Venture agreement with the provincial Government of Balochistan and the federal Government of Pakistan.

The THF is a non-profit organization established in 2008 to empower and enable the marginalized youth of Pakistan with vocational and technical skills.

THF’s objective is to act as a facilitator in the field of education for catalytic action to increase the number of talented young persons engaged in productive work, consequently alleviating poverty and making them contributing members of society.

This partnership between RDMC and THF intends to pave the way for a vocational training and capacity-building project that will facilitate income generation and enterprise amongst local youth.

It is a social investment project that promises sustainable development and seeks to build a harmonious partnership amongst the communities in and around the project area.

The foundation provides semi-educated and skilled young adults with quality vocational training that meets the expectations of the market, leading to employment or small business creation – and eventually economic freedom and empowerment.

The Nokkundi Community Development Committee (CDC) members support this initiative.

RDMC feels building capacity of local talent for improved income-generation amongst unemployed youth is a powerful lever for the achievement of the company’s sustainability strategy and long-term vision.

Tariq Mian attended the event and signed on behalf of THF while RDMC was represented by country manager Ali Ehsan Rind, and other team members.

Speaking at the event, Ali Ehsan Rind said: “This project was conceived to bridge the skill-gap prevalent once we realized the consistent demand for employment and lack of skills-development in the local population. Through this partnership with THF we will create a cadre of skilled workers from Chagai who will then be able to work independently through the creation of small businesses and enhanced employment opportunities at small and medium size companies.”

This signing ceremony was also attended by the Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir along with other government and company functionaries.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Business Education Company Young Enterprise Chagai Shakeel Gold Market Event From Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali ..

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..

1 minute ago
 Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..

1 minute ago
 Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 fin ..

Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final

1 minute ago
 SBP organizes art competition for new banknote des ..

SBP organizes art competition for new banknote designs

5 minutes ago
 40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day A ..

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Eurozone narrowly dodges recession

Eurozone narrowly dodges recession

6 minutes ago
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

1 hour ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

5 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

5 hours ago

More Stories From World