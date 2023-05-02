Relations Between Chisinau, Gagauzia to Remain Pragmatic - Parliament President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The relations between Chisinau and Gagauzia will be pragmatic no matter who becomes the new governor of the autonomous territorial unit, Igor Grosu, Moldovan Parliament President and leader of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, said on Monday.

The election of Gagauzia's head took place in Moldova's pro-Russian southern autonomy on Sunday, with eight candidates on the ballot. The voter turnout was over 57%. According to the preliminary results, Grigory Uzun, backed by the Socialist Party of Moldova, and opposition candidate Yevgenia Gutsul will head for the second round after receiving over 20% of the votes each.

"Gagauzia has always had pro-Russian governors ” let us say it as it is, they have no scruples about it ... The relations will be very pragmatic, as they have always been. The things that need to be said bluntly will be said bluntly," Grosu said in an interview with Moldovan Pro tv.

He also said that the first round of election in Gagauzia was "very geopolitical.

"

"We all need to wait for the results to be published by the CEC (Central Election Commission), for the candidates to make statements on how democratic the election was, and to find out about the observers' opinions on how the election proceeded. I urge you to wait for some time, then we will have more details from the observers, from the CEC, so that we could have a frank dialogue on how this election was arranged," he added.

The political programs of each of the candidates include plans to extend cooperation with Russia as well as with other Eurasian countries, which goes against the line of policy pursued by the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity of Moldova, of which President Maia Sandu is the informal leader.

Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as the Turkish-linked Gagauz language, declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990, but was integrated into Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.