Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Expert

India's ties with Russia will not be affected by increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington, BK Sharma, a retired Indian major general and the director of the United Service Institution of India, told Sputnik on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) India's ties with Russia will not be affected by increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington, BK Sharma, a retired Indian major general and the director of the United Service Institution of India, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Russia has been a bridge and an interlocutor. And I do not think at any course our relations with China are going to impact our relations with Russia," Sharma said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Relations between China and the United States became even tenser after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2.

China has repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. As result, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.

After Pelosi's visit, three more US delegations arrived in Taiwan in just one month.