Relations Between Pyongyang, Washington in Despair State - North Korean Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on Friday that the North Korean-US relations had deteriorated since the meeting between the nations' leaders and returned to a despair state.

"What stands out is that the hope for improved DPRK-U.S.

relations - which was high in the air under the global spotlight two years ago - has now been shifted into despair characterized by spiraling deterioration and that even a slim ray of optimism for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula has faded away into a dark nightmare," the minister said in a statement, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency.