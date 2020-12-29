UrduPoint.com
Relations Between Russia, China Stronger Than Simply Military Alliance- Russian Ambassador

Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Relations Between Russia, China Stronger Than Simply Military Alliance- Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Bilateral relations between Russia and China are stronger than those seen in a typical military alliance, Russia's ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, said on Tuesday, noting the spirit of Moscow and Beijing's cooperation over recent years.

"I must say, we often discuss this issue with Chinese specialists. It is of interest to our [Russian] specialists and their Chinese colleagues. I must say that we have come to the conclusion that a formal alliance, especially one on the military and political level, is not the best, not the most optimal, model for relations between our countries, China and Russia, taking into account the specificities," Denisov said at a press conference.

The ambassador explained that any cooperation between China and Russia is not done with third countries in mind, adding that both Moscow and Beijing are against the formation of blocs and efforts to stir up confrontation.

"We are independent forces in the international arena, and this fully corresponds with the principle of multipolarity, which Russia and China defend.

Additionally, if we take into account the existing alliances in the world, such as NATO. No matter how much they talk about the equality of all participants, we see in practice that one state dictates matters. This structure in no way corresponds with the spirit of Russia-Chinese relations," Denisov stated.

Additionally, the current state of cooperation between Russia and China already goes beyond that typically seen in military-political alliances, Denisov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have addressed this issue many times.

Putin, while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club this past October, said that a formal military alliance was not required between Beijing and Moscow, given the high level of interaction and trust between both parties.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently said that there are no limits to the good relations between Moscow and Beijing, and no areas where cooperation would not be possible.

