Relations Between Russia, EU Influenced by External Factors - Russian Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The situation in relations between Russia and the European Union is too exalted, it is influenced by third parties that see alleged Russian aggression where there is none, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"To date, the situation in relations between Russia and the European Union is too exalted. The chorus of those who see Russian aggression where it does not exist and cannot exist ... affects the overall situation with its loudness," Chizhov said.