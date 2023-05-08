Relations Between Russia, Kyrgyzstan on Rise, Will Gain Momentum - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan are on the rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

"As for our current relations, they are on the rise, our trade has increased by 37% last year.

Russia is (Kyrgyzstan's) largest investor, we are first by the amount of direct investments. And I am sure that this trend will only grow stronger, gain momentum," Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Japarov would hold a meeting in an expanded format and later also conduct tet-a-tet talks. The Kyrgyz leader will also meet with other Russian officials and attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 as a guest of honor.