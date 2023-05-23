UrduPoint.com

Relations Between Russia, Republika Srpska Developing Well - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Relations between Russia and the Republika Srpska, one of the governed entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, are developing well despite small amount of trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"Relations between Russia and the Republika Srpska are developing successfully.

In the last year, we see growth in trade. Of course, it is small in absolute terms, but the trend is good, growth is 57%, and this trend, of course, must be maintained," Putin said during a meeting with President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

Putin also thanked Dodik for the Republika Srpska's "neutral position" on the situation in Ukraine.

