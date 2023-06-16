UrduPoint.com

Relations Between Russia, UAE Developing Successfully, Mutually Beneficial - Putin

Published June 16, 2023

Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are developing successfully and are mutually beneficial to both states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are developing successfully and are mutually beneficial to both states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The UAE is a very good comfortable partner for us. Relations between Russia and the Emirates are developing very successfully...

the main thing is that they benefit both Russia and the UAE," Putin said at a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin added that during the meeting the leaders will discuss the situation in the region.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

