Relations Between Tehran, Moscow Are Of Strategic Importance - Iranian President
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM
SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The relations between Moscow and Tehran are of strategic importance, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
"We are serious about developing bilateral relations ” our relations are not ordinary, they are of a strategic nature.
Cooperation can continue to develop in the political, trade and economic, as well as space and air spheres," Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the SCO sidelines.