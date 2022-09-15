Relations Between Tehran, Moscow Are of Strategic Importance - Iranian President

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The relations between Moscow and Tehran are of strategic importance, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"We are serious about developing bilateral relations ” our relations are not ordinary, they are of a strategic nature.

Cooperation can continue to develop in the political, trade and economic, as well as space and air spheres," Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the SCO sidelines.