Relations Between Tehran, Moscow Are of Strategic Importance - Iranian President

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The relations between Moscow and Tehran are of strategic importance, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"We are serious about developing bilateral relations our relations are not ordinary, they are of a strategic nature.

Cooperation can continue to develop in the political, trade and economic, as well as space and air spheres," Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the SCO sidelines.