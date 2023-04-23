UrduPoint.com

Relations Between Tehran, Moscow Reaching New Level - Iranian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Relations between Iran and Russia are reaching a new level as both countries agree on approaches to solving regional and international problems, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said.

"Today, relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are reaching a new level," Jalali said at an academic event in Moscow on Saturday focused on the Persian language and literature.

The two countries "are entering the sphere of close cooperation" and "have similar approaches to (solving) regional and international problems," the diplomat said.

Jalali separately lauded the important role played by the Iranian and Russian area specialists who speak both languages.

