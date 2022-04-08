Relationship Between US Astronauts, Russian Cosmonauts Steady, Professional - NASA Chief

The relationship between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts remains steady and professional, and this cooperation will not stop despite the Ukraine crisis, NASA administrator Bill Nelson told CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The relationship between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts remains steady and professional, and this cooperation will not stop despite the Ukraine crisis, NASA administrator Bill Nelson told CNN.

"(T)he professional relationship in the civilian space program between the cosmonauts and the astronauts is just steady, very professional. Remember, we started in the midst of the Cold War with the Soviet Union. We had Apollo-Soyuz that rendezvoused and docked and lived together in space that started this civilian cooperation with Russia and it continues to this day and it's not going to stop because of the war (in Ukraine)," Nelson said in an interview.