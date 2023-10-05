Relatives arrive in Italy for loved ones after deadly Venice bus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Relatives of victims of a deadly bus crash in Italy began arriving in Venice from other European countries Wednesday, looking to comfort injured loved ones or identify their dead.

Twenty-one people including a toddler were killed when the bus carrying tourists broke through a guardrail on an overpass Tuesday evening and plunged to the ground, before bursting into flames.

A Croatian woman who had been honeymooning in Venice was among the dead, while her newlywed husband was hospitalised, media reports said.

Fifteen people remain in hospital, 13 of whom have been identified as foreign nationals, the Veneto region said.

Ten of the 15 were in intensive care, it said.

Four of those being cared for at the Angelo di Mestre hospital "are asking for information about their loved ones who were with them," said head of medicine Chiara Berti.

"There were entire families, grandparents, grandchildren, spouses" on board, she told reporters.

Moreno De Rossi, in charge of the psychological support team for the survivors, said it was "a painful, very difficult moment", and there were officials on hand to help with translation.