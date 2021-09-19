UrduPoint.com

Relatives Of Afghan Family Killed In US Strike Want Face-to-face Apology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:53 AM

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

Relatives of the victims of a US drone strike that wiped out 10 members of an Afghan family in a "tragic mistake" demanded a face-to-face apology and compensation on Saturday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Relatives of the victims of a US drone strike that wiped out 10 members of an Afghan family in a "tragic mistake" demanded a face-to-face apology and compensation on Saturday.

Ezmarai Ahmadi was wrongly identified as an Islamic State militant by US intelligence, which tracked his white Toyota for eight hours on August 29 before targeting the car with a missile, killing seven children and three adults.

A top general admitted the attack was an error, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologised to the relatives of those killed.

However, Ahmadi's 22-year-old nephew, Farshad Haidari, said that was not enough.

"They must come here and apologise to us face-to-face," he told AFP in a bombed-out, modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital.

Haidari, whose brother Naser and young cousins also died, said the US had made no direct contact with the family.

"They must come and compensate," he said. "They were not terrorists, and now it is clear for them and all the world to see," he said of his relatives.

Haidari added that he wanted officials to "capture and prosecute" those responsible for firing the missile.

"Most of them had worked with Americans," Haidari said. "Naser had worked with Americans for about 10 years. My uncle had also worked with international organisations." At the time of his death Ahmadi was working for a US aid group.

Haidari said all the victims had received evacuation papers and had hoped to go to the United States soon, like many Afghans eager to flee newly Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

- 'Intelligence was wrong' - On the night of the strike, Ahmadi pulled his car into his driveway before youngsters piled into the vehicle -- pretending the parking routine was an adventure -- while he watched from the side.

A missile then came screeching down onto the car -- obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The wreckage of the vehicle was still in the courtyard of the house on Saturday, alongside another burned-out vehicle.

Broken glass was strewn across the ground and the tiny sandals of the young victims had been placed on the mangled chassis.

US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said American intelligence had seen the vehicle at a site in Kabul that had been identified as a location from which IS operatives were believed to be preparing attacks on the Kabul airport.

Three days earlier an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber had killed scores at the airport, including 13 US service members.

"We selected this car based on its movement at a known target area of interest to us," McKenzie said.

"Clearly our intelligence was wrong on this particular white Toyota," he said.

- 'America must compensate' - Defense secretary Austin said Ahmadi's activities that day were "completely harmless", and that the man was "just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed".

"We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan," said Austin.

Ahmadi's brother Aimal, whose three-year-old daughter Maleka died in the attack, said "America must compensate".

"Today it was good news for us that United States officially admitted that they had attacked innocents civilians," he said. "Our innocence has been proven.

"We demand justice from international institutions... Then we want compensation."McKenzie said the US government was studying how payments for damages could be made to the families of those killed.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Attack Afghanistan Kabul World Vehicle Car Died Suicide Young Man Austin United States SITE August Family All From Government Toyota Top Airport

Recent Stories

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

2 minutes ago
 German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peac ..

German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peace Process'

2 minutes ago
 Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

1 hour ago
 Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station ..

Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station, adjoining tracks

1 hour ago
 Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in So ..

Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw

1 hour ago
 PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EV ..

PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EVM: Pervez Khattak

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.