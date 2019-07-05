Relatives of Vladimir Tsemakh, ex-commander of the air defense unit of the city of Snezhnoye, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that Ukrainian special forces had abducted Tsemakh, using fake documents and psychotropic substances, and taken him to a Kiev-controlled territory in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Relatives of Vladimir Tsemakh, ex-commander of the air defense unit of the city of Snezhnoye, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that Ukrainian special forces had abducted Tsemakh, using fake documents and psychotropic substances, and taken him to a Kiev-controlled territory in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region.

Media reports suggesting that Ukrainian special forces have kidnapped Tsemakh on the DPR territory and taken him to Kiev emerged late on Thursday. According to Ukrainian media, Tsemakh is a "valuable witness" in the case of the 2014 crash of the MH17 flight.

"He was abducted on June 27, when he was at home. I came [home] after work and saw traces of fight. All the things that he bought at the market were scattered around the apartment, there was a bloodstained towel, there were traces of blood at the threshold, his mobile phone, car keys and a purse. However, his and mine [driving] licenses and his DPR military identity card could not be found anywhere," Irina Tsemakh, Vladimir Tsemakh's wife, told Sputnik.

The woman added that her husband's lawyer had told her that the Ukrainian Security Force had detained Vladimir Tsemakh on suspicions of being a member of a terror organization, and that the man was currently in Kiev.