MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Relatives of Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, the spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron, have been under police surveillance since an assault on her grandnephew earlier this week, the RTL France broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, the grandnephew of Brigitte Macron, was beaten up on Monday near the Jean Trogneux chocolatier in the French city of Amiens shortly after a television interview with the French president. Jean-Alexandre Trogneux, the victim's father, said the attackers regularly participate in demonstrations. He added that the family had been afraid for months that opponents of the controversial pension reform would attack them as well as groups of protesters had repeatedly tried to approach the chocolatier, which is often guarded by law enforcement.

The French police have increased vigilance and surveillance of other members of the Trogneux family, but in a covert manner and with the consent of the persons concerned, the broadcaster reported.

The police will also increase the number of patrols near the Jean Trogneux chocolatier, and law enforcement officers will be present near the establishment at certain times of the day. Jean-Baptiste Trogneux was also offered increased protection, but he did not consider it necessary, the report said.