Relatives of rescued hostages appeal for Gaza deal to free others

Ramat Gan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Relatives of two hostages rescued overnight from Gaza appealed Monday for a broader deal between Israel and Palestinian group to secure the release of other captives still held .

An Israeli special forces raid in Gaza's southern city of Rafah freed Louis Har, 70, and Fernando Simon Marman, 60, while around 100 Palestinians were killed in accompanying air strikes, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Speaking from an Israeli hospital where the two were undergoing medical tests, Har's son-in-law described "a lot of tears, hugs, not many words" when the family was reunited.

"Luckily for us, as a family, they were saved tonight. But I must say that the job is not done," Idan Bejerano told journalists at Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv.

"We are happy today, but we didn't win. It's just another step towards bringing all the other" hostages home, he continued.