Relatives of Victims of January 1991 Unrest in Lithuania Sue Gorbachev - Reports

(@imziishan)

Relatives of four people who died during anti-Soviet violent protests in January 1991 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius have filed a lawsuit against former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, claiming he is personally responsible for Soviet troops' unrestrained use of force, Lithuanian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Relatives of four people who died during anti-Soviet violent protests in January 1991 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius have filed a lawsuit against former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, claiming he is personally responsible for Soviet troops' unrestrained use of force, Lithuanian media reported on Thursday.

In 1990, Lithuania's Supreme Council declared independence from the Soviet Union. In January 1991, Lithuania witnessed unsanctioned protests that led to clashes between demonstrators and Soviet security forces. The main clash took place near the tv tower in Vilnius on January 13, resulting in 14 people dead and over 600 injured.

Lithuanian news website 15min said, citing the plaintiffs, that the lawsuit holds the former Soviet leader, among others, responsible for not taking action to prevent the alleged crimes of Soviet troops.

Russia has declined Lithuania's request to question Gorbachev as part of the January 13 case, the report said, citing the Lithuanian justice authorities.

Proceedings in the January 13 case began in 2016. The Lithuanian prosecutor's office claims that those who died during protests at the Vilnius TV tower were killed by Soviet soldiers, but provides no evidence.

In March 2019, a court in Vilnius sentenced 67 Russian citizens in absentia to lengthy prison sentences.