Relaxed USA Will Try To End European Run At Solheim Cup

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Gainesville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) From karaoke machines to letters from home, US captain Stacy Lewis is keeping the Americans relaxed and unpressured as they try to snap a Solheim Cup drought against Europe.

That doesn't, however, mean they aren't motivated to take the trophy for the first since 2017 when the 19th edition of the women's golf showdown begins Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

"They want that trophy," Lewis said. "They'll talk about it, but I just think they need to enjoy themselves, to have fun and be relaxed."

Lewis got them a karaoke machine and had family send special messages to be delivered this week to help build camaraderie and smiles.

"This team is hungry and they want to have fun doing it," Lewis said. "When we're out on the golf course they're getting their work in. There is some seriousness, I promise, to what they're doing.

"I feel really good about where we're at for Friday morning."

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 10-7 with one drawn but Europe have taken the trophy in the past three editions of the event, winning thrillers by 14.5-13.5 and 15-13 before last year's 14-14 draw in Spain.

"I definitely think the US team is favored by quite a bit this year," Sweden's Anna Nordqvist said. "We all expect them to come out really strong. I feel pretty confident we have a really good team. We're all very excited for the challenge."

The Americans feature top-ranked Nelly Korda, a six-time LPGA winner this season, and second-ranked Lilia Vu, who won her first two majors in 2023. Overall the US women have six of the top 21 in the world rankings.

"The US team, they have been playing better than us on paper and world rankings, but I think this week is different," Spain's Carlota Ciganda said. "You have to make those putts to win and I think Europeans we all know how to do that.

"The US team is amazing -- Nelly Korda, Lilia, great players -- but I know we're going to put up a good fight. I believe in this team and I think we can do it."

The Europeans seek their first back-to-back triumphs on US soil.

"Looking forward to playing again on US soil," France's Celine Boutier said. "A win here would be amazing."

Four foursomes and four four-ball matches will be played on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding singles matches on Sunday.

