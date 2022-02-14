UrduPoint.com

Release Of 7 Captured Senegalese Soldiers Under Way In Gambia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Separatist rebels from Senegal's southern Casamance region on Monday prepared to release seven recently captured Senegalese soldiers in The Gambia, AFP reporters saw

The soldiers were taken across the border to an area near the Gambian village of Bajagar, where officials from the Gambian government and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS awaited them, according to AFP correspondents.

The soldiers were taken across the border to an area near the Gambian village of Bajagar, where officials from the Gambian government and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS awaited them, according to AFP correspondents.

