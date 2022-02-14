Release of 7 captured Senegalese soldiers under way in Gambia

Separatist rebels from Senegal's southern Casamance region on Monday prepared to release seven recently captured Senegalese soldiers in The Gambia, AFP reporters saw

Near Bajagar, Gambie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Separatist rebels from Senegal's southern Casamance region on Monday prepared to release seven recently captured Senegalese soldiers in The Gambia, AFP reporters saw.

The soldiers were taken across the border to an area near the Gambian village of Bajagar, where officials from the Gambian government and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS awaited them, according to AFP correspondents.