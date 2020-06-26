UrduPoint.com
Release Of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Rescheduled For August 12 Over COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Rescheduled for August 12 Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. decided to once again postpone the release of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" spy movie to August 12 over the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported.

July 17 was the initial release date of the "Tenet" but the pandemic urged Warner Bros. to delay it until July 31.

On Thursday, the Variety news outlet reported about the new delay of the "Tenet," this time until August 12. The new decision was made after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that cinemas would not be reopened under the Phase 4 of lifting restrictions linked to the coronavirus.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing 'Tenet' to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Nolan is famous for directing several blockbusters, including the "Dark Knight" trilogy about Batman, "Inception" (2010), "Interstellar" (2014), and "Dunkirk" (2017).

