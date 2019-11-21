Release of Hostages in Afghanistan Hopefully Will Lead to 'Good Things,' Ceasefire - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that he hopes the release of the two Western hostages in Afghanistan will lead to more progress concerning the peace efforts in the country, including to a ceasefire that will help end the war.

"We join families of Kevin King and Tim Weeks in celebrating their release from Taliban captivity," Trump said via Twitter. "Let's hope this leads to more good things on the peace front like a ceasefire that will help end this long war."