Release of Terrorists in Syria Could Aggravate Situation in Region - Russia Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The loss of control over the detention centers in Syria housing militants from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) remains a serious threat as their possible escape due to Turkey's operation in the north of the country could sharply aggravate the situation in the region, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Friday.

"The possible release of terrorists, the uncontrolled and unorganized closure of refugee camps, may provoke a sharp deterioration in the situation in the entire middle East region," Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the center, said at a daily briefing.

Bakin stressed that this threat remains in territories previously controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the US military personnel.