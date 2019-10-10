Release of Trump Call Transcript 'Slightly Undermines' Diplomatic Ties - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that publication of his conversation with US leader Donald Trump "slightly undermines" the diplomatic ties of the two countries

The White House has published a transcript of a phone conversation of Trump and Zelenskyy held on July 25. Media reports suggested that Trump may have asked the Ukrainian president to launch a probe into a son of former US Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

"I am not happy this [the conversation] came out.

Because I think it slightly undermines any diplomatic relations in general," Zelenskyy told a press conference.

Regarding Ukraine's relationship with the United States in general, Zelenskyy said, "With all due respect to the US, we are not support stuff to US policy."

"I think our independence concerning your issue [the elections] will only solidify our relations. We are not choosing this or that side, we have no legitimate right to do that. We have no right to influence any election in any country," Zelenskyy said.