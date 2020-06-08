UrduPoint.com
Released Iranian-American Doctor Rejects 'Unfair' Charges Of Violating US Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

Iranian doctor Majid Taheri, who has been recently released by the United States, arrived home on Monday, rejecting charges of violating American sanctions

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Iranian doctor Majid Taheri, who has been recently released by the United States, arrived home on Monday, rejecting charges of violating American sanctions.

US prosecutors say that the Iranian-American doctor exported a filter to Iran that could be used for chemical and biological warfare. The dual national, who had been detained in the US for 16 months, was freed last week on bond pending his sentence in light of COVID-19 fears and was allowed to visit his family in Iran.

"I was helping a group [of scientists] from the University of Tehran with a vaccine against a virus causing cancer, especially in women.

We wanted to work on this issue for the sake of the health of Iranians and the progress of medical science, but unfortunately, I was unfairly and unreasonably accused," Taheri said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Taheri's release is a part of a deal, as part of which Tehran has released US Navy veteran Michael White, who was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to several years in prison for insulting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

