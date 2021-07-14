Released RT Reporter Unaware of Reasons for His Detention in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Ashraf Muhammad al-Azzawi, the RT Arabic correspondent who has been recently released from custody in Baghdad, told Sputnik that he is still unaware of reasons behind his detention.

Al-Azzawi was detained on Tuesday when, according to the reporter, members of Iraq's organized crime department and a representative of the National Communications and Media Commission (NCMC) came to the RT office in Baghdad, claiming violations in its work and asking if it had information transmission or broadcasting equipment.

"I told them that we do not have such equipment and the whole process is implemented via special broadcasting companies. After that, one of the troops said that they had an order to close the office and detain me," al-Azzawi said, adding that no explanation for such actions was provided.

Law enforcement took the journalist to the organized crime department, where he was told that the NCMC filed a complaint against his office, and then questioned him about his personal life. Later in custody, the correspondent received a call from the NCMC chief, who said that the agency had not filed any complaints against RT.

"To be honest, I did not understand what they were accusing me of and why I was there from ten in the morning until ten at night. My colleagues in the syndicate of journalists have been by my side since my arrival," the reporter noted.

Moaid Allami, the chief of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, told law enforcement that the RT office in Baghdad worked on legal grounds after it resumed operations. The journalist noted that the NCMC had not informed him of any issues with the RT office in Baghdad.

Law enforcement returned to al-Azzawi his personal belongings, including the phone, after "active contacts" from the RT broadcaster and the syndicate, and suspended his case, which he said was very strange due to yet unclear grounds for his detention.

Al-Azzawi was released on bail, made jointly by Allami and the NCMC, the correspondent said, thanking all his colleagues for support.

The Iraqi authorities have not yet commented on the incident.