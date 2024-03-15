Open Menu

Released Senegal Opponent Makes First Public Appearance In Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Ousmane Sonko, one of Senegal's leading opposition figures, on Friday made his first public appearance in months, just a day after his release from jail, greeting hundreds of supporters in the capital Dakar

Sonko arrived at a hotel to hold a press conference with his deputy, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was also released from prison on Thursday and who Sonko has endorsed as a candidate for the March 24 presidential vote.

He predicted a large first-round victory for Faye if the presidential vote went ahead without fraud.

"If the election goes well, I don't think we'll get less than 60 percent," he said.

He called on "the Senegalese people to remain vigilant, especially as there are rumours of corruption circulating".

Just hours earlier, Senegal's Supreme Court confirmed the date of the delayed presidential election, rejecting an attempt by disqualified candidates to cancel the date.

The petitioners had wanted presidential decrees setting the date for the election and the duration of the campaign to be suspended.

But the court said the issue did not fall within its purview, adding that the Constitutional Council had "full jurisdiction in electoral matters".

President Macky Sall had postponed the February election, trying to push it back to December at the last minute, sparking a crisis and deadly protests.

The Constitutional Council stepped in, forcing him to reset the date to March 24.

