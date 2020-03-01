Released Sputnik Turkey Journalists Say Charges Related to Article They Did Not Write

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Released Sputnik Turkey journalists called absurd the charges brought against them after the detention, in particular, those related to an article they even had not written.

"We were completely absurdly charged over an article that we did not write and have nothing to do with it.

We were also told about some video on Youtube, which is allegedly linked with the support of terrorism, but I didn't even see it and I don't understand what it was about. After our explanations, the prosecutor did not find our fault," one of the released journalists told Sputnik.

Sputnik lost contact with three staffers in Ankara after they alerted police to nationalist raids on their homes on Saturday. Their families confirmed that they spent the night in police custody. Separately, a Sputnik Turkey chief editor was seized from the Istanbul office during a police search. All four were freed Sunday after Russia intervened.