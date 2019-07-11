Releases of Vyshinsky, Ukrainian Sailors Should Be Considered Separately - Medvedchuk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The petitions to release Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, and Ukrainian sailors who were arrested in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russian borders should be considered separately, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"One should not talk about exchanges, I would not use this term, I think that it should be a release on one side and release on the other side. One should not speak about some ... sort of pairs, we should speak about the people who have to be released. All should be released," Medvedchuk said.

Vyshinsky was detained last May on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist might face is 15 years in prison. Harlem Desir, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representative on freedom of the media, has denounced the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and called for Vyshinsky's release. Russian President Vladimir Putin has similarly condemned the arrest as unprecedented, arguing that Vyshinsky was arrested performing his professional duties.

Some have suggested tying Vyshinsky's release with that of the crews of two Ukrainian military vessels that were arrested for illegally crossing Russia's state border in the Kerch Strait in November. Moscow has repeatedly slammed Kiev's attempts to portray the detained sailors as prisoners of war, stressing that they faced criminal charges.