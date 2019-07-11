UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Releases Of Vyshinsky, Ukrainian Sailors Should Be Considered Separately - Medvedchuk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:11 PM

Releases of Vyshinsky, Ukrainian Sailors Should Be Considered Separately - Medvedchuk

The petitions to release Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, and Ukrainian sailors who were arrested in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russian borders should be considered separately, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The petitions to release Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, and Ukrainian sailors who were arrested in the Kerch Strait for illegally crossing Russian borders should be considered separately, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"One should not talk about exchanges, I would not use this term, I think that it should be a release on one side and release on the other side. One should not speak about some ... sort of pairs, we should speak about the people who have to be released. All should be released," Medvedchuk said.

Vyshinsky was detained last May on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist might face is 15 years in prison. Harlem Desir, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representative on freedom of the media, has denounced the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and called for Vyshinsky's release. Russian President Vladimir Putin has similarly condemned the arrest as unprecedented, arguing that Vyshinsky was arrested performing his professional duties.

Some have suggested tying Vyshinsky's release with that of the crews of two Ukrainian military vessels that were arrested for illegally crossing Russia's state border in the Kerch Strait in November. Moscow has repeatedly slammed Kiev's attempts to portray the detained sailors as prisoners of war, stressing that they faced criminal charges.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Kerch Kiev May November Border Criminals Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks Rashid to step down ov ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Says US' Reinforcement of Missile Defenses ..

28 seconds ago

US Indicts Software Engineer for Taking Stolen Tra ..

30 seconds ago

BrahMos Aerospace Sees No Competition With Russia' ..

33 seconds ago

Minister directs improvement in holding of ETEA te ..

11 minutes ago

Evo Morales Receives Honorary Doctoral Degree of R ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.