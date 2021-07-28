UrduPoint.com
Relevant US, Russian Agencies Cooperating On Cybersecurity After Geneva Summit - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Relevant US, Russian Agencies Cooperating on Cybersecurity After Geneva Summit - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Relevant agencies of Russia and the United States are actively collaborating on cybersecurity following the Geneva meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"As for the direct implementation of the agreement reached in Geneva, experts from the relevant ministries and departments have already begun to actively contact each other with the coordination of the Security Councils of the two countries," Antonov said. "Representatives of the specialized bodies for responding to challenges in the digital environment, including the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, are also involved in the process. And this is very important."

