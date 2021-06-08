UrduPoint.com
Reliance On China Threatens Disruption To US Supplies Of Critical Materials - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:46 PM

The concentration of global supply chains for strategic and critical materials in China risks disrupting their flow to the United States, the US Defense Department said in a Strategic and Critical Materials 100-day Sector Review released on Tuesday

"The concentration of global supply chains for strategic and critical materials in China creates risk of disruption and of politicized trade practices, including the use of forced labor," the report said. "The civilian economy would bear the brunt of the harm from a supply disruption event.

The Defense Department warned that much of the US strategic and critical materials sector has already moved offshore.

"Other countries have deliberately put a hand on the scale to capture market-share, and our industry has followed close behind - in a global race to the bottom," the report said.

The Biden administration will assemble a consortium of public health experts including emergency medicine and critical care to review the Essential Medicines list and recommend 50-100 drugs that are most critical to have available at all times for US patients, the report added.

