Reliance On Russian Energy Is Barrier On Western Balkans Way To Europe - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Reliance on Russian energy remains one of the major obstacles for the Western Balkans on its way to European integration, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said on Thursday

"European integration has not been easy. The obstacles are formidable: anti-democratic leaders, corruption, weak rule of law, lack of independent institutions, cyberattacks, under-developed infrastructure, economic barriers, willful dependence on Russian energy," Chollet said during the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

He also highlighted "harmful foreign influence," disinformation, ethnonationalist political movements, and emigration among other barriers to the region's European aspirations.

Chollet noted that having Europe whole, free, prosperous, and peaceful is important to US national security interests. "The Western Balkans region remains a missing piece of the puzzle," he said.

Countries in the region still have a long way to go to overcome these considerable problems, and the US has to help them in this process, he added.

