Open Menu

Relief As US Congress Averts Government Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Relief as US Congress averts government shutdown

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The United States averted a government shutdown with hours to spare Friday as lawmakers already reeling from President Donald Trump's radical Federal spending cuts voted to keep the lights on through September.

Facing a midnight deadline to fund the government or allow it to start winding down, Democrats dropped plans for a blockade on a Trump-backed bill passed earlier this week by the House -- clearing its path for approval by the Republican-led Senate.

"In their typical fashion, Senate Democrats engaged in political theater to delay the inevitable and cause instability," said Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee.

"Americans voted for change under President Trump and Republican leadership after four years of chaos. The government is funded, let's get back to work."

Democrats had been under immense pressure from their own grassroots to defy Trump and reject a text they said was full of harmful spending cuts.

But Chuck Schumer, their leader in the upper chamber, shocked his rank-and-file ahead of the crunch vote by announcing he would back the Republican-drafted proposal.

Ten Democrats -- worried that they would be blamed over a stoppage with no obvious exit ramp -- backed down from a showdown with Trump and allowed the bill to advance to a final floor vote, where it only needed Republican support.

The week's action in Congress marked a big victory for Trump, who turned the political thumbscrews on some holdouts among the fractious House Republicans -- effectively stamping out a rebellion that could have ushered in a shutdown.

The funding fight was focused on opposition to Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, which is working to dramatically downsize the government.

DOGE aims to cut federal spending by $1 trillion this year and claims to have made savings so far of more than $100 billion although its verified cost savings come to less than a tenth of that figure.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

7 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

10 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

10 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

10 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

10 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

11 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World