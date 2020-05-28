UrduPoint.com
Relief For Restaurants As France Prepares New Lockdown Easing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:13 PM

Relief for restaurants as France prepares new lockdown easing

The French government is expected to announce Thursday new measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown, allowing restaurants in areas where the outbreak remains contained to open as soon as next week

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The French government is expected to announce Thursday new measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown, allowing restaurants in areas where the outbreak remains contained to open as soon as next week.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will unveil the second phase of his plan to get the country back to work following a meeting with top cabinet members, a government source said, after strict stay-at-home orders were lifted on May 11.

Cities will also be allowed to reopen parks and public gardens, though in red zones visitors will have to wear masks.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has urged the government to reopen parks for residents who have been cooped up for weeks, not least to avoid the mass gatherings on canals and esplanades as summer approaches, many of which have been dispersed by police.

The number of COVID-19 daily deaths has continued to decline across France, with 66 new fatalities reported Wednesday night, bringing the total to just under 28,600 since the outbreak began.

